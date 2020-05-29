Entertainment News | John Cena Dubs Ranveer Singh as 'Stone Cold Singh,' Shares Hilarious Meme

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Upping his meme game, John Cena on Friday dubbed actor Ranveer Singh as 'Stone Cold Singh' and shared a photoshopped picture of Singh with dreadlocks.

Cena merged the looks of the wrestler Stone Cold and Singh, in his 'Khilji' character from the film 'Padmaavat', into one picture and shared the meme on Instagram.

Not just the morphed picture, the WWE wrestler's title to the photo was also a major attraction for the netizens. He dubbed the picture as 'Stone Cold Singh'

However, the picture has grabbed the attention of many Ranveer Singh's fans, who couldn't stop commenting at the hilarious post.

Actor Ranveer Singh, too, was quick enough to notice the post and commented: "Hahahahaha," followed by laughing emoticon. (ANI)

