Los Angeles, Jul 16 (PTI) American singer-songwriter John Mayer on Friday released his eighth studio album 'Sob Rock'.

The new album, which is Mayer's first since 2017's 'The Search for Everything', was released by Columbia Records.

Mayer's 2018 single "New Light" is included on the album, along with two singles from 2019 -- "I Guess I Just Feel Like" and "Carry Me Away".

The rest of the track list include -- "Last Train Home", "Shouldn't Matter but It Does", "Why You No Love Me", "Wild Blue", "Shot in the Dark", "Til the Right One Comes" and "All I Want Is to Be With You".

'Sob Rock' has been produced by Mayer and Don Was. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

Mayer's earlier albums were 'Room for Squares' (2001), 'Heavier Things' (2003), 'Continuum' (2006), 'Battle Studies' (2009), 'Born and Raised' (2012), 'Paradise Valley' (2013) and 'The Search for Everything' (2017).

