Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Actor-comedian John Mulaney will be making his return to the 'Saturday Night Live' stage after a slew of major life changes happened since the last time he hosted the popular sketch show.

According to Fox News, on Sunday, the stand-up comedian and former 'SNL' writer revealed on social media that he will headline the show on February 26 alongside musical guest, LCD Soundsystem.

He captioned the announcement "And just like that..." which was seemingly a reference to the 'Sex and the City' spinoff that's currently airing on HBO Max.

As People magazine noted, the 39-year-old's upcoming hosting gig will mark a major milestone for him as he joins the show's coveted 'Five-Timers Club' dedicated to celebrities who have hosted the show that many times at least.

Other members of the 'Five-Timers Club' include Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson.

After serving as a writer on the show from 2008 to 2012, where he created memorable characters such as Bill Hader's Stefon, Mulaney stepped away and focused on what became his immensely successful stand-up career.

He hosted the show for the first time in April 2018 and then again in March 2019. Right before the COVID pandemic shut down the show briefly, Mulaney hosted in February 2020 and then again in October.

Mulaney previously revealed during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that he went to rehab in September before getting out in October ahead of his hosting gig.

After rehab, he moved out of his home with his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. He admitted that he had a drug relapse that prompted an intervention from his friends.

Mulaney said he began to date actor Olivia Munn in the spring after spending time in Los Angeles. The duo just welcomed their first child, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, last month.

As per Fox News, his guest-hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live' will mark the first time that Mulaney has been seen on TV since the birth of his child. (ANI)

