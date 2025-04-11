Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): Popular stuntman and filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who is known for directing the 2014 film 'John Wick', starring Reeves, and its three sequels and also achieved fame as stunt performer and coordinator, praised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for finally recognizing the field.

After the announcement made by AMPAS that Achievement in Stunt Design will become a new category at the 100th Oscars, he said it is highly appreciable.

"None of us in the industry would be here if it wasn't for the last 100 years of stunt people," shared Stahelski, adding, "We've come a long way because a lot of other people have sacrificed a lot. So, it's pretty cool to be here and be at the apex of an entire century of performers and coordinators and action directors. And it's a shame that a lot of them won't get to see where it all went to," reported Deadline.

As there has been a continuous demand for Oscars to establish a category for stunt professionals in recent years, Stahelski praised the Academy for including himself and other stuntmen-turned-directors like David Leitch, J.J. Perry and Sam Hargrave in the process.

"We're very lucky to be at the tail end of this, or at the apex where, a couple of years ago, the Academy came to us going, 'Hey, how do we help? How do we get this going?'" he said, as per the outlet.

Chad added, "And for some people, it may have looked like it's taken a long time, but actually, I give a lot of credit to the Academy for doing it right. They took their time. They talked to a lot of the stunt community -- stunt coordinators, 2nd unit directors, the women's groups, the men's groups. Every different aspect of the stunt community, they went and talked to and tried to find out, not just should we get an award -- no one argued that -- they wanted to know how to give the award, who to give it to, how do we select it and they really did their homework. And when they felt like they had a good handle on it, they announced it," reported Deadline.

"Unlike a lot of departments, we have many different coordinators," he said.

He continued, "We have a stunt coordinator, we have a flight coordinator, we have a choreographer, we have a driving coordinator, we have an underwater coordinator -- there's quite a few that make it all work. So, how do you make the award fair and really get behind what the stunt departments are really about? So, I think they did a really good job of putting it together."

Stahelski got his start doing stunts on films like The Crow (1994), Escape from L.A. (1996), Alien Resurrection (1997), The Matrix (1999), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), Rambo (2008) and The Hunger Games (2012).

"So, by being a stunt double, where I got to be in front of the camera and learn from cast members, I got to see filmmaking from all different aspects," he shared.

Stahelski added, "It was probably one of the best ways to go to film school, to be exposed to literally every aspect of filmmaking from in front and behind the camera. So when you direct, you feel very well versed in the many different departments and processes and methodologies of making a film," reported Deadline. (ANI)

