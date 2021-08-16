Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater', claimed that he is being boycotted by the industry.

According to Variety, in a recent interaction with The Sunday Times, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star talked about the behaviour of the members of Hollywood towards him and the status of his film 'Minamata' in the US.

"Some films touch people and this affects those in 'Minamata' and people who experience similar things...And for anything ... for Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?" he said.

For the unversed, last year, Depp lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which referred to the actor as a 'wife beater' in an article about him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The court ruled that the paper proved the content of its article to be 'substantially true' and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred. Depp also lost a bid to overturn the High Court ruling in March this year.

After the case, the actor was dropped by Warner Bros. from its 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise and was replaced with Mads Mikkelsen in the role of evil wizard Grindelwald.

Despite being surrounded by controversies, Depp has not lost hope.

"Moving towards where I need to go to make all that... to bring things to light," he added.

Coming back to his movie 'Minamata', actually, it had an international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February but has not yet been released for American audiences. (ANI)

