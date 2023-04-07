Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp's comeback film 'Jeanne Du Barry' is all set to open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the film's world premiere will take place on Tuesday, May 16, and the film will be released in cinemas the same day in France, the festival said on Wednesday.

The film stars Johnny Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, India Hair and Maiwenn, who also serves as the director of the film.

The film will follow the life, rise, and fall of French King Louis XV's court favourite, Jeanne Vaubernier.

The film's official synopsis describes Vaubernier as "a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court," reported Deadline.

In the film, Depp will be seen portraying the role of King Louis and he will also be seen speaking French for the first time throughout the film.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean actor had a number of movies at Cannes over the years, including 'Cry Baby', 'Arizona Dream',' Dead Man,' 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 'The Brave', as per Deadline.

The film marks Depp's first feature film in the past three years.

The film has long been expected to debut on the Croisette. It joins high-profile movies recently confirmed for the festival such as Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and Disney's 'Indiana Jones 5', reported Deadline. (ANI)

