Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever on Saturday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Mumbai.

The 63-year-old star took the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Mumbai's BKC Vaccination Centre.

Earlier in the day, the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini also received the vaccination and shared pictures from the session on her Twitter account.

The all smiles picture sees the actor posing with the team of medical workers while getting the vaccine shot.

The comedy king of Bollywood became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination.

Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Johnny Lever will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy drama 'Cirkus'. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Rohit, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time.

The film, which is currently being shot, is expected to release in the winter of 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)