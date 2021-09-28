A still from the trailer of 'The Harder They Fall' (Image Source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is out for blood in the trailer released on Tuesday for 'The Harder They Fall', the Netflix Western from director Jeymes Samuel, which will debut in select theatres in October, before hitting the streamer on November 3.

The almost 2 and a half minute long trailer sets up the central conflict between two men, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan) as a host of colourful characters and scenarios are introduced. When Nat learns that Rufus has been released from prison, he rounds up his old crew with the sole purpose of exacting revenge against the man who long ago killed his parents.

Also Read | Hollywood Star Jake Gyllenhaal Says ‘Women Are Superior to Men', Actor Mentions Incredible Females From His Family.

Samuel appears to be paying homage to the Westerns of yore through a contemporary lens. We see shootouts and grand posturing, physical comedy, and inventive first-person shots.

The trailer teases a lot of gun slinging and gore, with some hierarchical politics at play. "This is going to be Buck's last day amongst the living," Love asserts in the trailer.

Also Read | The Boys: Eric Kripke's Breakout Superhero Series Spin-off Greenlighted by Amazon.

Among those kicking up dust with Nat are his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), and his right- and left-hand men Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), while Buck counts 'Treacherous' Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) among his own notorious crew.

At one point in the video, Stanfield's character says, "I don't particularly enjoy violence." However, the irony is that the video is nothing but full of violence. The film also looks slickly shot.

'The Harder They Fall' also stars Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole. Samuel penned the script with Boaz Yakin and produced the film alongside Shawn Carter (aka Jay-Z), Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, with G. Mac Brown serving as its executive producer, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)