Entertainment News | Josh Hutcherson Says Filming 'The Hunger Games' Was His Version of College

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): Actor Josh Hutcherson has reflected on his years filming 'The Hunger Games' franchise, saying the blockbuster series became his version of college as he grew up alongside his castmates, according to People.

During a conversation with former co-star Elizabeth Banks for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Hutcherson looked back on joining the franchise as a teenager and the lasting impact it had on his life.

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"Well, I mean, I think I was like 19," Hutcherson said while discussing the start of filming. "Like it was like that was my -- I didn't do college and so like college for me was shooting those movies," according to People.

The actor added that the experience helped shape his early adult years.

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"And kind of growing up with them, but that was so long ago," he said.

Banks, who played Effie Trinket in the franchise, recalled the lively atmosphere among the younger cast members during production.

"I remember coming back and you guys were like this feral gang of young people," Banks said. "That's what it felt like."

The four-film franchise, released between 2012 and 2015 and based on the bestselling novels by Suzanne Collins, became a global phenomenon.

Hutcherson starred as Peeta Mellark opposite Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, while Banks portrayed the colourful Capitol escort Effie Trinket. The ensemble cast also featured Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland, according to People.

Reflecting on her time with the cast, Banks said she often felt protective of the younger actors.

"I felt like your auntie," she recalled, before adding, "I was everyone's auntie."

As the franchise continued, Banks said she became more comfortable on set.

"And then we really, I really got to like relax and have fun on the second one," she said. "There were a lot more adults my age."

In December 2025, multiple outlets reported that Lawrence, 35, and Hutcherson are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming 2026 prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, which will debut in theatres on Nov. 20. However, specifics behind their potential appearance in the movie are under wraps, according to People. (ANI)

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