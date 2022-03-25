Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' fame Nikita Dutta is a part of singer Jubin Nautiyal's upcoming love song titled 'Mast Nazron Se'.

On Thursday, Jubin took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the track. In one of the images, Jubin and Nikita can be seen gazing into each other's eyes.

"#MastNazronSe Releasing on 31st March," he captioned the post.

The announcement has left Jubin and Nikita's fans extremely excited.

"Awesome. Can't wait to hear the song," a netizen commented.

"Congratulations. Best wishes for the song," another one wrote.

Produced under T-Series' banner, 'Mast Nazron Se' will be out on March 31. (ANI)

