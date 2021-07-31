Los Angeles, Jul 31 (PTI) Actors Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart and Carson Minniear will be starring in an upcoming baseball-themed family feature film "Rally Caps".

The movie is based on the novel of the same name written by father-daughter team Stephen J Cutler and Jodi Michelle Cutler.

According to Deadline, Lee Cipolla of the "The Shift" fame will write and direct the film.

It follows a youth baseball player who has his dreams of pitching for a Little League travel team derailed by a devastating injury on the field.

After a long recovery process, he goes off to away camp with his older brother where he befriends a deaf catcher and his sister.

Based on their own experiences living with a disability, they help him overcome his anxiety and fear of returning to the mound.

"Rally Caps" will also feature former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Curtis Pride, his children Noelle Pride and Colten Pride, and Tim Kurkjian.

The film will be produced by Katherine Borda, Amy Williams, Gary Sales and William Garcia.

David Kenaith, Aaron Magnani, and Stephen J Cutler will serve as executive producers.

