Hollywood star Jude Law is set to lead Disney Plus Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series that is being developed by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. Christopher Ford, who penned of Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming", is writing the show. Obi-Wan Kenobi: John Williams Conducts the New Theme From Ewan McGregor’s Spinoff Series at Star Wars Celebration 2022 (Watch Video).

According to Variety, the series was announced at the “Star Wars” celebration in Anaheim, California. "Skeleton Crew" is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s. Details of Law's character in the series are currently under wraps. The Mandalorian Season 3: New Trailer For Pedro Pascal’s Spinoff Shown at Star Wars Celebration, Sees the Return of Bo-Katan – Reports.

Watts and Ford will executive produce the show along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. During the Star Wars celebration, Disney also announced the premiere date and a unveiled the first trailer for the “Rogue One” prequel series “Andor” featuring Diego Luna. It was also announced that both “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian” season 3 will release in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)