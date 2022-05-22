Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of the movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is finally here, as Dharma Productions dropped the trailer of the film, on their social media account, on Sunday.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the dharma movies shared almost a 3-minute long trailer, according to which it seems that the film would be about the complexities of relationships,

wherein they captioned it, "A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness!Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises! #JJJTrailer out now!#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!"

The star cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.

The trailer video begins with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan celebrating their wedding, but things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families.

Following several delays due to COVID19, the film is set to be released on June 24, 2022. (ANI)

