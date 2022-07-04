Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The craze for 'JugJug Jeeyo' is not ending anytime soon. Raj Mehta's directorial, which features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, has scored a century at the box office.

"#JugJuggJeeyo is faring exceptionally well #Overseas... Total till [second] Sat #Australia: A$ 576,677, #NZ: NZ$ 160,472, #UK: £ 285,965, #NorthAmerica: Will cross $ 1.5 mn tonight @comScore #JJJ worldwide [#India + #Overseas] total crosses Rs 100 cr. Gross BOC," film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On Sunday, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared that his film's total gross collection worldwide has reached Rs 100 crore.

"With your love and support this crazy parivar is taking over the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo enters the Rs 100 crore club with your love and support," Karan posted.

Varun also shared the update with his fans and followers.

"100 crore worldwide ho gaya hain. Can't thank you enough aap sab (The film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Can't thank you all enough)," he wrote.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Couldn't be happier!! A big thank you to all of you for showing so much love to our #JugJuggJeeyo Family!! Keep watching."

The family entertainer, which was released on June 24, revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. In the film, Varun is seen playing the role of Kiara's husband, while Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor essayed the role of husband and wife. Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood are also featured in the movie. (ANI)

