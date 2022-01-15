Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Popular TV actor Juhi Parmar on Saturday said she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 41-year-old actor penned a lengthy note on Instagram about how 2022 began on an extremely challenging note for her.

"2022 you have been extremely challenging. The year started off with Samairra unwell after which I caught Covid. I was so sure I didn't have Covid as I am extra careful but there it was, I tested positive.

"More than my health, my worry was staying away from my child and my parents, the paranoia that I hope they don't have it. And yet my parents stood strong, though worried about me they took care of Samairra so that I could recover in peace," she wrote.

Parmar said she followed all the necessary COVID-19 protocols and remained in quarantine till she recovered.

Sharing a glimpse of her reunion with her daughter and parents after 11 days, the "Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan” actor said she had tears of joy meeting them.

"The tears as your child awaits you, that hug that you miss, those small murmurs of 'I Love You' are precious and keep one going. So I told myself Stay Strong! We shall overcome #covidfree #grateful #reunited #family #love #smile #covidnegative @samairratales,” she said.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the 2.60-lakh mark, the health department saidPTI KKP

