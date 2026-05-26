Entertainment News | Julia Louis-dreyfus to Make Her Broadway Debut with 'Other Desert Cities' Play

London [UK], May 26 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to make her Broadway debut this fall in 'Other Desert Cities' alongside Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe, reported Variety.

Set in sunny Palm Springs, the story follows a wealthy, politically conservative family whose Christmas is upended when their daughter returns home to reveal she's written an explosive tell-all memoir.

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The logline teases: "As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it."

According to the outlet, 'Other Desert Cities' will play for Broadway's Hudson Theatre, with previews starting September 29 ahead of opening night on October 18. The limited engagement will end on January 17.

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John Benjamin Hickey is directing the revival of Jon Robin Baitz's play, which was first staged at Lincoln Center in 2011 before transferring to Broadway later that year.

"I had, more or less, talked myself out of imagining 'Other Desert Cities' back in New York. But John Hickey is family to me, and I trust him completely. We go back longer than I ever imagined: he hears a play - its ideas, its feeling, its music - with an intelligence and knowingness that anchors a room," Baitz said as quoted by Variety.

"And with this company of actors, a playwright dreams about, I thought that if there were still something alive in it, they would find it. What's slightly unnerving is that nearly 20 years later, through all the fractures and divisions, the questions remain the same: how to live with who we are and what we've done and call that a life," added Baitz.

'Other Desert Cities' is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini and Mike Isaacson.

According to Variety, the design team includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Tom Broecker (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design and original music), Robert Pickens (hair and wig design), Richard Hodge (production stage manager) and Jim Carnahan (casting director). (ANI)

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