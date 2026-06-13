Entertainment News | Julia Morley Pays Emotional Tribute to Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Following Her Death at 47

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): The Miss World Organisation has issued a heartfelt tribute following the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of Thailand, joining a global outpouring of condolences for the royal, diplomat, legal scholar and humanitarian.

In a statement shared by the organisation and signed by Chairwoman and CEO Julia Morley CBE, the Miss World Organisation expressed its sympathy to Thailand's Royal Family and citizens during a period of national mourning.

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"On behalf of the Miss World Organisation and our global family, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the Royal Family of Thailand, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati," the statement read.

The organisation paid tribute to the Princess's lifelong commitment to public service, highlighting her contributions across legal, diplomatic and humanitarian fields.

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"Princess Bajrakitiyabha devoted her life to public service with remarkable dignity, compassion, and dedication. Her work as a legal scholar, diplomat, and humanitarian reflected a profound commitment to justice, education, and the well-being of others. Her Royal Highness earned the admiration of people across Thailand and around the world through her intelligence, grace, and unwavering sense of duty," the tribute stated.

Concluding its message, the Miss World Organisation expressed solidarity with Thailand during the mourning period.

"At this time of national mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family, and all the people of Thailand. May they find comfort in the enduring legacy of a Princess whose life was dedicated to the service of others," the statement added.

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The post drew messages of support from followers, with Thai citizens and pageant fans thanking the organisation for its compassionate tribute and recognition of the Princess's legacy.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on June 11, 2026, at the age of 47. Thailand's Government Public Relations Department and the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed her death, describing her as a national figure whose dedication to public service earned widespread respect.

India also conveyed its condolences following the announcement. The Embassy of India in Bangkok said, "The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, the Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. The enduring contributions of Her Royal Highness in public service and diplomacy will be fondly remembered."

According to official statements, the Princess had been in a coma since December 2022 after collapsing due to a heart-related condition while training her companion dog in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Her health later deteriorated because of a severe infection that affected multiple organ systems.

The Royal Household Bureau said she passed away peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok despite ongoing treatment and continuous medical care.

Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.

Widely respected for her public service, she championed legal reform and rehabilitation initiatives, including the Kamlangjai ("Inspire") campaign aimed at supporting women prisoners and their reintegration into society.

She studied law at Cornell University, served at Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and later held the position of Thailand's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014.

In 2017, she became a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described her as "a pride of Thailand," adding that her "commitment to building a society of kindness, justice and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation."

Following her passing, King Maha Vajiralongkorn directed that royal funeral rites be conducted with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition.

The Princess will lie in state at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in Bangkok's Grand Palace as the nation pays tribute to her enduring legacy of service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)