Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Actor Julia Roberts marked her 53rd birthday by encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming American Presidential elections.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and posted a picture of herself wearing an "I am a voter" t-shirt.

"I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too! #weareinthistogether #getyourjush #whenweallvote," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts had used a quote from one of her iconic films - 'Notting Hill' - to urge people to vote as she reposted a revised version of her famous dialogue from the romantic drama.

"I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote," the poster read which the 53-years actor complemented by writing, "VOTE 1 week to go!!"

The 'Pretty Woman,' actor has been using her Instagram to get her fans engaged in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

