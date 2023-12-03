Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Emmy winner Julianna Margulies apologised for her comments about Black and LGBTQ people, reported Deadline.

She said that she is "horrified" by the reaction to a series of statements she had made about Black and LGBTQ Americans, largely college students.

"I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect," Margulies said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. "I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone's personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kinds, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic."

Margulies, who is Jewish, made the controversial comments on 'The Back Room with Andy Ostroy' podcast where she railed against support for Palestine. The statements drew major backlash after audio clips from the interview were posted on X/Twitter.

At one point, Ostroy stated that "people hate Jews," then briefly discussed the prevalence of antisemitism in the United States, implying that there is greater outrage over using "the wrong pronouns on college campuses."

"Oh my god, forget it," Margulies replied. "It's those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country--these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them... it's those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that's who they're supporting? Terrorists who don't want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed."

According to Deadline, Margulies, who said that Adolf Hitler "got his entire playbook from the Jim Crow South," chastised the Black community for not "embracing" Jews, even though "in the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones who walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights."

"The fact that the entire Black community isn't standing with us to me says either they just don't know, or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews," she went on to remark, according to Deadline. (ANI)

