Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): French actor Juliette Binoche has been named President of the International Jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Binoche succeeds 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and will lead the team responsible for selecting the winner of the Palme d'Or.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Binoche, in a statement, spoke about her new role as jury president and said, "In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility."

The French actress made her debut at Cannes 40 years ago with the premiere of Andre Techine's film 'Rendez-vous' (1985), which was her first major film that launched her career.

Over the years, Binoche has been a regular at the festival, with features from some of the top directors like Michael Haneke (Code Unknown, Cache), David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis), Krzysztof Kieslowski (Three Colors: Red), Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria), Claire Denis (Let the Sunshine In), and Anh Hung Tran (The Taste of Things). In 2010, she won Best Actress at Cannes for her performance in Certified Copy by Abbas Kiarostami.

Binoche is also the only actress to have won Best Actress at all three major European film festivals: Cannes (2010) - Certified Copy, Venice (1994) - Three Colors: Blue, and Berlin (1997) - The English Patient (She also won an Oscar and BAFTA for this role.)

Recently, she played Coco Chanel in Apple TV+'s The New Look and reunited with Ralph Fiennes for The Return, a new take on Homer's The Odyssey. She also became President of the European Film Academy last year.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. (ANI)

