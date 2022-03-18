Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): If you are a 'Jumanji' lover, then ready to experience the magic of the popular movie franchise via an amusement park.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Entertainment has teamed up with theme park firm Merlin Entertainment to create branded attraction rides and hotel rooms based on the 1995 adventure movie, starring Robin Williams, and the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequels

The themed attractions will be launched across Merlin's theme parks and waterparks in Europe, UK and North America.

The agreement will kick off with the first Jumanji ride, Jumanji - The Adventure, to open at Merlin's Gardaland resort in Italy next month, along with themed hotel rooms.

A second activation is already in development at a different, yet-to-be announced theme park for a 2023 launch. (ANI)

