Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' will now debut on June 10, 2022 -- a year later than originally planned. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the sci-fi adventure franchise, had initially slated the movie for release in 2021 summer.

Director Colin Trevorrow announced the news on Twitter and also debuted the first teaser poster for the film, with the familiar 'Jurassic' franchise logo encased in amber, a call-back to the 1993 blockbuster 'Jurassic Park.'

"For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world," Trevorrow said. "Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

In March, 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' which shut down filming due to the pandemic, was one of the first major movies to resume production.

According to Variety, the studio took intense measures to keep the set coronavirus-free, including frequent testing, temperature checks, and isolating the cast and key crew at a resort hotel. The cost of these protocols is expected to run in the USD 5 million range, according to insiders. 'Jurassic World: Dominion' hasn't completed filming yet, though sources say it's about three weeks from wrapping.

The sixth film in the 27-year-old franchise, 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They are joined by a star-studded group that includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow is returning to direct after previously helming 2015's 'Jurassic World.' He also co-wrote the script for the 2018 sequel 'Fallen Kingdom.'

Variety reported that the 'Jurassic' series is considered the crown jewel of franchise fare for Universal. Collectively, the five movies have generated more than USD 5 billion at the global box office.

'Jurassic World,' which revived the 'Jurassic Park' story decades later, was a massive commercial success, grossing USD 1.6 billion worldwide. The sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' also joined the billion-dollar club, with ticket sales surpassing USD 1.3 billion. (ANI)

