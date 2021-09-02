Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber will grace the MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs) stage with an epic performance for the first time in six years. The singer is leading this year's award nominations with seven nods.

As per Variety, the last time Bieber took the VMAs stage was in 2015 when he performed his song 'What Do You Mean?' from his hit album 'Purpose'.

Also set to perform at this year's show are Camila Cabello, Chloe, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots, with more to be announced.

The Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever VMAs Global Icon award this year and will perform at the show for the first time since 2007.

Bieber is nominated this year for video of the year and artist of the year, the night's two biggest prizes. He starred in the music video for DJ Khaled and Drake's song 'Popstar', which is also up for best direction. His song 'Peaches' (featuring Daniel Caesar) is up for best collaboration, best pop and best editing, and 'Holy' (featuring Chance the Rapper) is nominated for best cinematography.

Behind Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion earned six nominations, while Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo each received five.

Executive producing this year's VMAs are Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, while Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer.

Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production, Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

The award ceremony will take place on September 12 and will be hosted by Doja Cat. The show will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City at 8 pm ET/PT. (ANI)

