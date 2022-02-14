Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were recently spotted on a double date during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Kendall, who took to her Instagram stories to show off her view of the stadium, rocked a cropped white graphic tee for the outing.

Also Read | Blue Lights: Sherlock Star Sian Brooke to Lead BBC’s Police Thriller From the Creators of Salisbury Poisonings.

Hailey wore a simple white tank top and blinged-out necklace, while the 'Yummy' singer donned a white tee, matching hoodie and dark shades. Devin wore a black short-sleeve zip-up over a long-sleeve white tee.

Kanye West who is in the midst of a divorce from Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian also attended the Super Bowl with his two eldest children, North West and Saint West.

Also Read | Ivan Reitman Dies at 75: From Ghostbusters to Dave, 5 Movies of the Late Director That We Will Remember Forever!.

In an Instagram video he posted during the game, the 44-year-old rapper was seen cheering alongside Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

Sunday's big game marked the second time in a week that Kendall and Kanye attended the same event. On February 7 the two were spotted out at a Los Angeles hotspot for a party with several other A-listers.

A source who was at the event previously told E! News that they arrived together, adding, "It seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)