New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Popular South Korean pop band Tomorrow x Together will have their third fan live event on March 5 and 6, their management agency BigHit Music has announced.

The two-day event, curated for the band's fan group Moment of Alwaysness (MOA), is titled 'MOA X TOGETHER'.

Also Read | Joss Whedon Denies Threatening Gal Gadot on Justice League Set, Calls Ray Fisher ‘Bad Actor’.

The shows, featuring band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, will take place offline and will also be streamed real-time.

According to the agency, the live stage on March 6 will incorporate a 'global version' with performances of the group's foreign-language tracks.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan and Mother Amrita Singh Seek Blessings at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore.

As of now the offline events will comply with government quarantine guidelines but in case the offline performances can no longer be available, 'MOA X TOGETHER' will take place via online streaming, BigHit Music said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)