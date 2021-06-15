Seoul, Jun 15 (PTI) South Korean band Tomorrow x Together's latest album has made it to Billboard 200, debuting at number five spot.

Their new album, 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze', starts off with 43,000 equivalent copies, with 39,000 of those being pure purchases.

The new ranking marks the highest-charting record for the five-piece band. The group's previous best was at number 25 with its third EP "Minisode 1: Blue Hour".

The group first entered the main albums chart with its March 2019 debut EP "The Dream Chapter: Star", which landed at number 140 on the Billboard 200.

The group, also known as TXT, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

The new album, which was released on May 31, consist of eight tracks, including their first English song "Magic" and "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)," which RM of BTS helped pen.

