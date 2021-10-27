Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Actor Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing the younger Pooja in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', will be seen playing the lead role in the new film 'Squad'.

Helmed by Nilesh Sahay, 'Squad' is touted as an action-oriented film, in which Malvika will be seen doing several high octane action scenes.

Opening up about her character from the film, the actor said, "My character in the film is a sniper shooter. All I can say is that my character is very sharp but also a lot of fun! She lives life on the edge and can handle tough situations with a lot of ease. It was so amazing shooting for this film. It's edgy, thrilling and entertaining all at the same time. We have shot at some great yet challenging locations."

'Squad' will release on November 12 on Zee5. (ANI)

