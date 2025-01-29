Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Kabir Khan has joined hands with Applause Entertainment for a two-picture deal.

The pact will see Applause and Kabir Khan Films co-produce a pair of features, with Khan at the helm as director and creative production lead on both, as per Deadline.

Excited about the partnership, Kabir Khan in a statement said, "This collaboration with Applause is a natural fit as we both share a passion for stories that resonate with people at their core. The beauty of this partnership lies in the creative freedom it offers, and I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Sameer and his incredible team."

As per Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, the "partnership with Kabir is fuelled by our mutual love for storytelling."

" At Applause, our vision is to collaborate with powerful creative voices to tell stories that are unique, distinctive and popular, and resonate with audiences in meaningful ways. We look forward to exciting times ahead with Kabir," he added.

Further details of the projects have not been disclosed yet.

Kabir made his directorial debut with Kabul Express and went on to helm the likes of 'New York', the first YRF Spy Universe film 'Ek Tha Tiger', comedy-drama 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and cricket drama 83. Last year, he directed the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion about India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Pact comes as Applause's Hindi-language drama series Black Warrant nestles nicely in Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English shows chart after launching on January 10. Along with Paatal Lok Season 2 on Prime Video, it has handed the Indian drama series a strong start to 2025 despite murmurs in the market about budgets falling amid streamer conservatism. (ANI)

