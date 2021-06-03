Los Angeles, Jun 3 (PTI) Harry Styles and Emma Corrin's Amazon movie "My Policeman" has added "Timewasters" star Kadiff Kirwan to the cast.

An adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the movie is being directed by "Genius" fame Michael Grandage from a script by Ron Nyswaner, known for "Philadelphia".

The project, which will also feature Rupert Everett and David Dawson, is currently in production in the UK, reported Deadline.

Set in the late 1990s, the story follows the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom's home, which triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom (Styles) and Patrick (Dawson) at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Corrin, who found global fame following her portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series "The Crown", is essaying the role of younger Marion.

Kirwan, who is best known for TV series including "Chewing Gum", "The Stranger" and "This Way Up", has a supporting role in the movie.

"My Policeman" is being produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter through their banner Berlanti-Schechter Films, in collaboration with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

