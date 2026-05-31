Entertainment News | Kailash Kher's Energetic Performance at IPL 2026 Final Wins Hearts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Singer Kailash Kher performed a mid-innings performance at the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The singer performed the song Babam Bam during his performance. It was supported by a large group of background dancers that elevated the overall celebration of the night.

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Kailash Kher won the hearts of spectators with his energetic performance. The IPL shared the glimpses from the performance of the singer on his X handle.

IPL wrote, "Grooving to unmatched energy. A magical Mid-Innings performance by Kailash Kher in Ahmedabad."

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https://x.com/IPL/status/2061122012781990044

Coming to the match, a half-century from star batter Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) make history, successfully defending their Indian Premier League (IPL) title, getting their overall second title, beating a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. (ANI)

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