Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood veteran actor Kajol Devgan recently celebrated 25 years of her film 'Gupt' alongside co-star Bobby Deol.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor shared glimpses of the celebration as she and Bobby had a gala time, enjoying together.

"Because posing with hearts is too cliche," captioned Kajol in the video shared by her.

In the clip, the 'Gupt' co-actors were seen in a fun mood as they grooved together holding fake knives in their hands. Both had a smile on their faces and seemed to be vibing.

Apart from the clip, Kajol also shared a slew of pictures on social media, revealing her outfit, looking like the diva, she is.

"And that's it..." captioned the actor.

Kajol was decked up in a multi-colored co-ord set, having a one-shoulder sleeve, and matched it with sleek black flared pants, with a stunning golden buckle tied on her waist, looking gorgeous. Her unique choice of the top had intricate geometric patterns. She struck a casual pose, with one hand on her waist as she flashed a wide smile, looking at the camera.

The actor had kept her hair in a mini top bun, leaving the rest of her locks loose, and graced the camera with her piercing gaze. She sported dewy, glam makeup with a brownish-nude shade of lipstick. The long gold-studded earrings along with matching rings enhanced her elegance further.

As for the fourth image, Kajol exuded a quirky pose as she lifted one leg up while her facial expressions suggested that she was cheering for something. Kajol embodied the fusion of grace and quirk in one.

Kajol also shared a delicious image of the cake, the words, "25 years of Gupt" written on the delicacy. The fancy cake was decorated with a mouthful of Oreo biscuits, chocolate cookies, nuts, and chocolate cream that indeed looked mouth-watering.

Helmed by Rajiv Rai, 'Gupt' was released in theatres in 1997. It was a massive hit back then and Kajol bagged the Filmfare Award for the 'Best Performance in Negative Role'. Apart from Kajol and Bobby Deol, 'Gupt' also starred Manisha Koirala, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kajol was last seen in the historical drama 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgan. Saif Ali Khan also starred in the movie. Currently, she is busy shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. The film which was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by none other than famous director Revathy. (ANI)

