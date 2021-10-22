Actor Kajol, who is currently vacationing with her son Yug and other family members in Moscow, is missing her daughter Nysa's presence there. On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Nysa. In the image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white. Ozzy Osbourne and Wife Sharon Osbourne’s Love Story Getting Adapted into Film at Sony Pictures.

"Miss you baby girl," she captioned the post. Actor Dia Mirza reacted to the picture with red heart emojis.

Kajol With Daughter Nysa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

One user called them "the most beautiful girls in the world." For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

