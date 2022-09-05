Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kajol's latest photos on social media were a sheer treat to fans as she looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, giving a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On Monday, the 'Tribhanga' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Also Read | Suhag Raat or Suhag Din? Katrina Kaif Suggests Having 'Suhaagdin' After Alia Bhatt Calls 'Suhaagraat' a Myth (Watch Video).

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She tied a bun and decorated with a gajra. She wore a choker necklace and green bangles to complete her look and can be seen smiling, laughing, looking surprised as she posed for the camera.

She captioned the post, "Going #ganpatibappa mad! #ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja. Come on people gimme a smile."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Reasons That Make Munawar Faruqui a Tough Competitor!.

One of her fans commented, "You are glowing," while another user wrote, "Ahh gorgeous."

Later, she was spotted with actor-filmmaker Revathy at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)