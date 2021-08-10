Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Actor Kajol, who is best known for her quirky and candid posts on social media, has once again brought smiles to her fans' faces with her fashion advice.

"When someone asks me for fashion advice - Wear something Black," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the fashion tip, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted her stunning picture, in which she is seen wearing a black outfit. She teamed up her look with nude make-up.

Kajol's fashion advice has garnered several responses.

"Hahhaha.. black is also my go-to colour," a user commented.

"Hahaha ...So true. Black is the best colour," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in the films 'Tribhanga' and 'Devi', will reportedly be seen in 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3'. (ANI)

