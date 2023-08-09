Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Makers of the Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer 'Goldfish’ on Tuesday unveiled the trailer on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kalki treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, “I am thrilled to finally reveal the trailer of my long awaited film Goldfish presented by @anuragkashyap10. Witness the magic unfold. August 25th is just around the corner.”

At first glance, the movie offers everything from drama and high-intensity emotions to sweet and warm moments. The trailer took into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they navigate through their bitter-sweet relationship.

Speaking about his directorial venture, Pushan Kripalani said in a statement, “Goldfish began as a film about dementia, identity and diaspora but once the cast got involved and the ideas progressed, it soon became a movie about much more. At its core, Goldfish is a story about forgiveness and about retaining humanity in the face of the inevitable; it is about love. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin breathed life into their characters and made their essence come true. The team is thrilled to have the film release in India and we are excited to see how the Indian audiences react.”

Producer Amit Saxena said Goldfish is a content-driven film.

"After the massive love and the wide critical acclaim we garnered internationally, we wish to now bring the film home. The film captures various themes such as those of family, love, relationships, and community, and we hope the audiences can relate to these subjects and enjoy watching the film. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin have been the heart of the film and Pushan has done a spectacular job in bringing the vision to life. Goldfish is a movie that will pull you into its world and make you a part of the family of its characters, even long after you’ve left the theatre.”

‘Goldfish’ marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theatres after four years. Audiences can expect a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances.

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

‘Goldfish’ will release across theatres in India on August 25. (ANI)

