Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Makers of Kamal Haasan-Shankar film 'Indian 2' have unveiled a special birthday poster for Siddharth, featuring the actor in a lively and colorful hue.

The makers also shared the caption on their official Instagram account, that read, "Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted @worldofsiddharth a Happy Birthday!"

Also Read | Summer 2024 Outfit Inspirations: From Huma Qureshi to Kriti Sanon, Take a Cue From Bollywood Actresses To Amp Up Your Style Game.

"Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here's to another year of success in your journey!" the post further read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C52k2vJCeU1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024 Outfit Inspirations: Take Cue From Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs’ Saree Looks for the Hindu Festival Celebrations.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film 'Vikram'.

His next is set to hit theatres in June 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)