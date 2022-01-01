Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): American singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown have welcomed a new family member. The couple has been blessed with their second child, daughter Kodi Jane Brown.

Welcoming 2022 with an exciting announcement, Kane shared a photo of the proud parents with their new daughter. He captioned the happy post, "New year, New family member, welcome to the family Kodi Jane, secrets finally out."

He also shared a close-up picture of the newborn.

As per People magazine, the singer and his wife welcomed their second child on December 30 in Nashville. Born on Thursday afternoon, Kodi weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. This time around, the Browns chose to keep their pregnancy with Kodi private. In October, Brown celebrated Kingsley's second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party. "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," Brown wrote on Instagram.

The country music star told People magazine in March that Kingsley "completely changed our lives for the better." He added, "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the musician joked at the time. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back. And if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he added. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

Shortly after their daughter was born, Brown opened up to Extra about wanting to have more children.

"Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts," Brown shared, before adding that he hopes to also add a son to the family one day.

"I want a boy, too. I want a boy and a girl," he said. (ANI)

