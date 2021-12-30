Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely grateful for late filmmaker Bimal Roy's family as they gave his rare camera to the team of 'Tiku weds Sheru' for the shoot.

On Thursday, Kangana, who is producing 'Tiku weds Sheru', took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with the vintage camera used by Bimal Roy.

Alongside the images, she wrote, "This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950's and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji ...As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing...What a lovely day ...Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming... thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this."

Bimal Roy is the Doyen of Indian cinema. He had directed films such as 'Do Bigha Zamin', 'Devdas', and 'Bandini' among others. (ANI)

