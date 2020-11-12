New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was seen exuding elegance in a traditional Gujarati Bandhani Lehenga at her brother Aksht's wedding.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several pictures from the function along with a slow-motion video of herself where she is seen flaunting her heavy lehenga.

Also Read | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh's Comic Timing Is Wasted in This Farcical Comedy.

The video sees Kangana swirling wearing the blue coloured lehenga which had a broad golden coloured border. She wore a purple coloured blouse and a dupatta of similar colour with the lehenga.

The 'Gangster' actor penned down a note sharing all the details about her ensemble in the caption of the post.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Relationship with Boyfriend Mathias Boe.

"Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, " she wrote.

"A dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true," she added.

Further in the caption, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor revealed that she had dusted off the wedding look with her friend and famous wedding designer Sabyasachi's jewellery.

The 'Queen' actor is currently staying in her hometown in the northern hilly town of Manali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)