Entertainment News | Kangana Ranaut Fearlessly Takes Charge to Save Lives from Terror in 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' has been unveiled, offering a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events.

It traces the story of ordinary people who rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

Also Read | 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Brave Nurse Risks It All To Save Lives During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (Watch Video).

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Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet saviours when it mattered most.

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Set largely within the charged confines of a hospital, the trailer establishes a gripping contrast between chaos outside and courage within. As fear tightens its grip on the city, it is the hospital staff, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their posts.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day.

Kangana Ranaut is seen portraying the character of a staff nurse, an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

"At home, she isn't taken seriously; at work, she is sometimes dismissed by patients. Yet when terror strikes, it is her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity that become a lifeline for hundreds. The trailer traces her quiet transformation from an overlooked caregiver to a pillar of strength, reinforcing the film's core idea--that heroism does not announce itself; it simply shows up," the makers said, as per a press release.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut shared, "So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot. The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take... all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds. These nurses and ward boys did not see themselves as heroes; they simply believed that their duty was bigger than their fear. That belief saved lives. And that's the essence of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," as quoted in the press release.

Director and writer Manoj Tapadia further added, "I didn't want to make a film about heroism as spectacle. I wanted to make a film about courage as duty. Setting the story inside a hospital allowed us to explore what happens when fear walks in, but leaving is not an option. These nurses and staff members are not trained to fight terror--they are trained to save lives. In the worst moments, they go back to the oath they once took: to serve, to heal, and to protect humanity."

Presenter and producer Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about common people who rose to unusual and terrifying circumstances. When we were developing this story, what moved us the most was the courage of nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who chose duty over fear. These are people we see every day, often without noticing them, yet their absence would bring the entire system to a halt."

Besides Kangana Ranaut, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)

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