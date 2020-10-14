New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut who had gained 20 Kgs for playing the role of political stalwart and actor J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film 'Thalaivi,' is currently sweating it out to get back to her "earlier size".

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter early on Wednesday and posted a picture of herself performing a Yoga asana.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Unseen Pictures With Husband-To-Be Gautam Kitchlu Go Viral!.

She complimented the picture with a note on how she is working to get back in shape as the shoot for the 'Thalaivi,' is very close to completion.

"I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility," she tweeted.

Also Read | Rati Pandey Opens Up On Replacing Rajashree Thakur in Shaadi Mubarak, Says She Was Unaware Of The Show Being On-Air Already.

Kangana also asked her followers if they are with her in the goal of attaining a fit lifestyle by utilising the morning time for physical exercises.

"Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?" her tweet further read.

The picture sees the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor maintaining the perfect balance as she performs a yoga asana dressed in multicoloured yoga shorts and a striped sports bra.

Ranaut had gained over 20 kgs of weight to be able to fit in the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)