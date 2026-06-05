Entertainment News | Kangana Ranaut Plants Sapling in Bhubaneswar Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday planted a sapling in Bhubaneswar under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Speaking to the media, the BJP MP said she was happy to take part in the initiative and plant a tree as part of the campaign. "On World Environment Day, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, I have planted a sapling in Bhubaneswar," Kangana said.

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The 'Emergency' actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. During her visit to Odisha, she also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Talking about the film, Kangana said the team was excited as the Chief Minister had given them time to watch the movie. "Today, the Chief Minister has given us time to watch our film. We are very excited. We want to understand the true values of 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'..." she said.

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Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Kangana shared that the title was inspired by a phrase used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for workers.

"The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said.

In 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Kangana plays the role of a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (ANI)

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