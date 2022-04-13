Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut has enthralled the audience with her performance in 'Dhaakad' teaser.

Several people applauded Kangana for acing her role as a ruthless assassin. One social media user even found her better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.

Reacting to the particular compliment, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "#dhaakad was right after #thalaivii 20kgs weight wasn't my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways _today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment."

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20. (ANI)

