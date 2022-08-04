New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing #BoycottLaalSinghChadha controversy.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Queen' actor shared an Instagram story, in which she wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadha is skilfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel). Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway..But now they will call India intolerant."

She further added, "Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences. It's not about being a Hindu or Muslim...even after Aamir Khan ji made a Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life... please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Apart from that, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the boycott trend, the 'Dhoom:3' actor stated, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

