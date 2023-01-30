Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut loves her craft and does not feel like taking a break. She has started climax song rehearsals for her upcoming Tamil movie 'Chandramukhi 2.'

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kangana posted a pic with her masterji. Captioning the frame Kangana wrote, " Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji... Song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri MM Keeravani ji Directed by legendary Shri P. Vasu ji... Such an honour!"

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2', Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Apart from Twitter, Kangana allowed her fans to have a peek into her rehearsals mode on Instagram too. Kangana tickled the fan's curiosity by sharing a meme post. Through the post, Kangana wanted to imply that 'Chandramukhi' will be more challenging than her last Hindi venture 'Emergency', in which, she played the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A few days back Kangana wrapped the shoot of 'Emergency' and shared a detailed post of the hardships she went through during the shoot of the film.

An excerpt from her long caption read, "From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ....I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn't share all this, honestly, because I didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain ...." (ANI)

