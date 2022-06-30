Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took a dig at the Shiv Sena, saying the pride of people who broke the trust of democracy has been shattered.

Thackeray, 62, resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

Ranaut, who had a huge run-in with Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020, posted a video on Instagram and said that the country is witnessing "the most significant time" since 1975.

"In 1975, JP Narayan had challenged the throne and the thrones had fallen. In 2020, I had said that democracy is about trust. And whoever breaks this trust in arrogance of power, their arrogance is bound to be shattered one day," the 35-year-old actor said.

In the caption for the video, Ranaut said destruction is imminent when evil has taken over. "After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms," she added.

The trouble between Ranaut and the Shiv Sena started in September 2020 after the actor said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

After that, the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

Ranaut was given Y-plus security by the Centre following her spat with leaders from Shiv Sena.

