Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller with actor R Madhavan.

The film, directed by AL Vijay, marks the two actors' reunion after almost a decade since their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the news along with a picture with the team as they wrapped up filming.

The picture showed Kangana wearing a pink saree with a golden border, a white robe draped over her shoulders, and a red bindi with sindoor as she posed with director A.L. Vijay and other crew members, flashing a victory sign.

Along with the picture, the 'Queen' actress added a caption that read, "Today wrapped filming of my upcoming thriller with some of my fabs #alvijay @actormaddy @tridentartsoffl See you in the cinemas."

R Madhavan also took to Instagram to re-share his excitement and wrote, "Congratulations.. so much fun shooting this one once too.. lovely unit and adorable team .. rock it as usual @kanganaranaut.."

The film, which was announced in 2023, is said to be a pan-India thriller.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in the film 'Emergency' which was released on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. (ANI)

