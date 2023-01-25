Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Himachal women of the Hindi film industry wished their fans and followers 'Himachal Statehood day' on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut and Yami Gautam took to Instagram to post some pictures from their hometown. Kangana posted a throwback fun-filled family video from the hilly town. The 'Queen' actress seemed to enjoy the scenic beauty apart from the warmth of family and food. She captioned it, "Wishing everyone a Happy Himachal Statehood Day with this throwback video."

Also Read | 1/25/1931 – Mervyn LeRoy’s LITTLE CAESAR Released #WB100 – Latest Tweet by Warner Bros Pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn0pKYRoBFD/

On the other hand, another Himachal girl Yami Gautam posted two pictures on her social media handles. One is from her wedding day, another is a casual frame, taken against the backdrop of picturesque Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav Among Padma Winners to be Honoured on Republic Day 2023.

Yami captioned her wedding frame, "My Himachal... My Dev-bhoomi. Happy Himachal Diwas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn1HXV4s55N/

These two proud daughters of the state often treat their fans with pictures from their hometown. Even Yami posted videos of her wedding rituals, which are culturally steeped in the tradition of Himachal Pradesh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn07Ot7MxnD/

On the work front, Kangana has wrapped the shoot of 'Emergency', in which she has played the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana made a comeback on Twitter on Tuesday. Last year, in May, Twitter "permanently suspended" Kangana's account after she posted a series of tweets making derogatory remarks on the recent results of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Yami was last seen in the film 'Lost' which premiered on the OTT platform Zee 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)