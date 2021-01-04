New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday revealed that the makers of her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad,' have roped in Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata who is based in France.

The 'Queen' actor shared the information about her latest film through a tweet which also included some of her pictures with the 'Dhaakad' team from their New Year brunch party.

"For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world," she tweeted.

"Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller," her tweet further read.

Nagata who is a Cesar award-winning cinematographer will be serving as the director of photography (DOP) for Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad.'

Some of his works can be seen in films like 'La Vie En Rose,' 'Paris,' 'Narco' among others.

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and is being produced by Sohail Maklai. (ANI)

