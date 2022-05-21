Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's action-packed 'Dhaakad' witnessed a slow start at the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Dhaakad' made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day.

"#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is Rs 50 Lakhs Nett," Bala tweeted.

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released on the same day as Dhaakad, has raked in over Rs 14 crore on the opening day.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri Rs 14.11 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Dhaakad' is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the film. (ANI)

